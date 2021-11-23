Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Where do Patriots rank among AFC’s best teams?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the top 3 reasons why the Patriots have won 5 straight games, predictions for the top 5 AFC teams by the end of the year & picks for Patriots-Titans on Sunday.

0:35 Top 3 reasons why the Patriots have won 5 straight

11:00 Top 5 AFC teams by end of year

22:35 Patriots-Titans Talk + Game Picks

31:35 BSJ member question of the day: has the Patriots culture improved? Is locker room comradery overrated or underrated?

