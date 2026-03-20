Where do Patriots Rank in AFC Post-Free Agency | Pats Interference Podcast

The Ringer’s Brian Barrett joins the show to rank the top eight teams in the AFC. Andrew and Brian debate whether the Patriots trail Buffalo and/or Denver, while hitting on other 2025 playoff teams and the Chiefs.

0:00 – Welcome in Brian Barrett

0:30 – Power Ranking the AFC

3:38 – Power Ranking the AFC: 8. Kansas City Chiefs

11:37 – Power Ranking the AFC: 7. Jacksonville Jaguars

16:56 – Power Ranking the AFC: 6. Los Angeles Chargers

23:09 – Power Rankings for AFC: 4. Houston Texans

25:20 – Brian’s Power Rankings for AFC: 5. Baltimore Ravens

28:23 – Andrew’s Power Rankings for AFC: 4. Baltimore Ravens

29:21 – Andrew’s Power Rankings for AFC: 5. Houston Texans

30:53 – More on Baltimore Ravens

34:17 – More on the Houston Texans

36:33 – Prizepicks

37:56 – Power Rankings for AFC: Buffalo Bills (Brian #3 & Andrew #1)

46:32 – Power Rankings for AFC: New England Patriots (Brian #2 & Andrew #3)

57:35 – Power Rankings for AFC: Denver Broncos (Brian #1 & Andrew #2)

1:05:00 – Who could be breakout player next season for Patriots?

1:09:12 – Wrapping up

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