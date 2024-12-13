Where Do the Bruins Go From Here?

The Boston Bruins need a change. On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss where the Bruins should go from here, after a pair of demoralizing losses to start their west coast trip. Do the Bruins need an external addition? Or is this team not worth investing in? That, and much more!

Topic:

– Another stinker in Seattle

– Why does this keep happening?

– Is this team worth any kind of investment?

– So many guys are underperforming, but this one might hurt the most

