Where do the Bruins Go From Here? | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan talk about what the Bruins do after losing in Round 1. They discuss David Pastrnak’s future what Don Sweeney needs to do this offseason. The guys discussed why the Bruins should maybe consider taking the Minnesota Wild’s approach of turning things around.

The Bruins should look to the Wild’s turnaround, per @ConorRyan_93 pic.twitter.com/HJBQ5pVjvK — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 5, 2026

They also discussed the idea of the Bruins making a big-time trade this offseason, and that if they do it will likely have to go the route of parting with top picks and/or prospects

If the Bruins make a big-time trade this offseason, they will likely have to go the route of parting with top picks and/or prospects pic.twitter.com/C0EfLtTele — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 5, 2026

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