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Where do the Bruins Go From Here? | Bruins Beat

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan talk about what the Bruins do after losing in Round 1. They discuss David Pastrnak’s future  what Don Sweeney needs to do this offseason. The guys discussed why the Bruins should maybe consider taking the Minnesota Wild’s approach of turning things around.

They also discussed the idea of the Bruins making a big-time trade this offseason, and that if they do it will likely have to go the route of parting with top picks and/or prospects

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