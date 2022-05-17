Where Do the Bruins Go From Here?

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss what comes next for the Bruins. The guys get into the future of Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and what Don Sweeney should do with this roster. They also discuss the other big storylines of the offseason.

TIMESTAMPS:

5:00 – Why the loss to the Hurricanes is so disappointing

9:00 – The Patrice Bergeron to Montreal rumors are done

14:00 – Bergeron’s decision looms large

19:00 – Freeing up cap space

24:00 – Parts of the lineup the Bruins should focus on adding to this offseason

27:00 – Predictions on Bergeron