Where do the Celtics Rank in the Eastern Conference Right Now? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode, Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman react to LeBron James’ decision to go to the Philadelphia 76ers and how that move shakes up the Eastern Conference. Are the Sixers the new favorites in the East? Where does this leave Jaylen Brown? The guys also discuss what to expect from the Celtics this upcoming season and a potential free agent target for Boston.

00:00 Intro

01:04 LeBron’s decision

06:39 What to expect from the Celtics

09:32 LeBron comparisons from other sports

15:31 PrizePicks

17:12 Favorites to win the East + Mike Gansey’s story

19:30 Where does this leave Jaylen Brown?

20:38 Biggest losers from LeBron signing with Philly

21:35 What’s next for Steph Curry?

24:59 Weak free agent class + Beal to Boston?

26:36 Thanks for watching!

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