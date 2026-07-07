Where does Christian Gonzalez Rank Among Top Cornerbacks in NFL?

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest list by ESPN this time ranking the top 10 Cornerbacks in the NFL. Patriots Star Cornerback Christian Gonzalez comes in on the list at number 3. The guys discuss if this ranking is to high to low or if this is perfect ranking for Gonzalez. They also look at how Gonzalez ranking can only go up. They also discuss if Marcus Jones was snubbed from this list. Marcus Jones who is coming off a career year in which he had a career high 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions.

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