Where does Drake Maye Rank Among Best QBs in NFL? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike wraps up his three-part QB rankings series for the 2026 season with his final 5. The names are fairly obvious, but the order far more difficult to discern. One thing is for certain – if any of these guys are the quarterback for your team, you’re in good hands.
0:00 – Welcome in!
2:00 – Top 5 QBs in NFL
2:11 – #5 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
7:21 – #4 Drake Maye, New England Patriots
18:00 – Prizepicks
19:02 – Couple more notes on Drake
19:52 – #3 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
23:41 – #2 Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
28:09 – #1 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
32:29 – Recapping QB List
32:29 – Wrapping up!
33:05 – Giardi reacts to Jaylen Brown Trade
38:51 – Wrapping up!
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