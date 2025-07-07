Close Menu
All 32 NFL Podcast

Where does Drake Maye Rank Among Starting QBS? | All 32 NFL Podcast

By 2 Mins Read

Mike and Will reveal their lists of the top quarterbacks in football, working backward from 32 to 16 in the first of this two-parter deep dive. There are veteran placeholders on their way out, plus a bunch of fresh faces who may push into a higher tier as the season plays out.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
0:36 – Ranking Starting NFL Quarterbacks
0:55 – Tyler Shough & Cam Ward
1:30 – Overall thoughts before rankings
3:56 – Joe Flacco, Browns
4:13 – Russell Wilson, Giants
4:58 – Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Colts
5:22 – Justin Fields, Jets
5:26 – Bryce Young, Panthers
5:50 – Sam Darnold, Seahawks
6:36 – Will’s List
7:10 – Justin Fields, Jets
7:32 – Joe Flacco, Browns
8:03 – Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Colts
8:06 – Russell Wilson, Giants
8:08 – Justin Fields, Jets
10:16 – J.J. McCarthy, Vikings
11:03 – Bryce Young, Panthers
11:51 – Recapping list
12:21 – Michael Penix Jr., Falcons
12:52 – J.J. McCarthy, Vikings
13:25 – Caleb Williams, Bears
14:11 – Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
14:40 – Bo Nix, Broncos
15:47 – Michael Penix Jr., Falcons
16:24 – Caleb Williams, Bears
17:00 – Drake Maye, Patriots
18:00 – Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
18:53 – Kyler Murray, Cardinals
19:56 – Prizepicks
20:54 – Drake Maye, Patriots
23:41 – Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
24:36 – Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
25:23 – Kyler Murray, Cardinals
26:58 – Sam Darnold, Seahawks
27:45 – Bo Nix, Broncos
27:54 – Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
29:15 – Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
30:24 – Final Thoughts on QB List Part 1
31:10 – Wrapping up

 

