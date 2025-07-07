Where does Drake Maye Rank Among Starting QBS? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will reveal their lists of the top quarterbacks in football, working backward from 32 to 16 in the first of this two-parter deep dive. There are veteran placeholders on their way out, plus a bunch of fresh faces who may push into a higher tier as the season plays out.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

0:36 – Ranking Starting NFL Quarterbacks

0:55 – Tyler Shough & Cam Ward

1:30 – Overall thoughts before rankings

3:56 – Joe Flacco, Browns

4:13 – Russell Wilson, Giants

4:58 – Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Colts

5:22 – Justin Fields, Jets

5:26 – Bryce Young, Panthers

5:50 – Sam Darnold, Seahawks

6:36 – Will’s List

7:10 – Justin Fields, Jets

7:32 – Joe Flacco, Browns

8:03 – Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Colts

8:06 – Russell Wilson, Giants

8:08 – Justin Fields, Jets

10:16 – J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

11:03 – Bryce Young, Panthers

11:51 – Recapping list

12:21 – Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

12:52 – J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

13:25 – Caleb Williams, Bears

14:11 – Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

14:40 – Bo Nix, Broncos

15:47 – Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

16:24 – Caleb Williams, Bears

17:00 – Drake Maye, Patriots

18:00 – Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

18:53 – Kyler Murray, Cardinals

19:56 – Prizepicks

20:54 – Drake Maye, Patriots

23:41 – Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

24:36 – Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

25:23 – Kyler Murray, Cardinals

26:58 – Sam Darnold, Seahawks

27:45 – Bo Nix, Broncos

27:54 – Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

29:15 – Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

30:24 – Final Thoughts on QB List Part 1

31:10 – Wrapping up

