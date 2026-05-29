Where does World Championship Performance Leave James Hagens? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest New England Hockey Journals Evan Marinovsky talk about the Bruins players in world championships, the possible changes to the NCAAs and answer some fan questions.

0:00 – Welcome in Evan Marinofsky!

5:26 – James Hagens performance at World Championships

16:27 – Alex Steeves & Mason Loheri performance at World Championships

17:40 – Should Bruins trade Mason Loheri?

20:22 – Awaken 180

21:29 – Prizepicks

25:18 – More on Bruins potentially trading Mason Lohrei

28:56 – Looking at changes potentially coming to College Hockey

50:17 – Joe & Evan answer your Bruins questions!

50:41 – Which Bruins prospects will help team in next 2-3 years?

1:00:13 – Wrapping up!

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