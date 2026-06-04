Where is Gabe Jacas? Do Patriots Need EDGE Help?

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest surrounding the Patriots current EDGE Rusher room and the need for improvement at the position. With Gabe Jacas still not practicing yet the guys are wondering what is going with the teams rookie rusher and with his status in question should the team consider going after Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Where is #Patriots Rookie EDGE Gabe Jacas?🤔 “This is a room that absolutely needs to be addressed, whether or not that means you have to get [Kayvon] Thibodeaux that might be TBD –– most of that depends on Elijah Ponder and Harold Landry’s health.”@mikekadlick & @tkyles39… pic.twitter.com/Is9G9X7qzf — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 3, 2026

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