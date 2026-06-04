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Where is Gabe Jacas? Do Patriots Need EDGE Help?

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss the latest surrounding the Patriots current EDGE Rusher room and the need for improvement at the position. With Gabe Jacas still not practicing yet the guys are wondering what is going with the teams rookie rusher and with his status in question should the team consider going after Kayvon Thibodeaux.

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