Close Menu
Subscribe
NBA

Where is Hugo Gonzalez on the Celtics Depth Chart?

Is the emerging Spaniard already solidified in the main rotation?
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, the crew discusses Hugo Gonzalez’s first game for the 2026 Summer League Celtics. Despite a poor shooting performance, the Spaniard nearly achieved a triple-double. With a lot of people excited about the emerging second-year player, where is he currently fitting in the depth chart?

Celtics on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play
your first $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.