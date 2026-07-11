Where is Hugo Gonzalez on the Celtics Depth Chart?

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, the crew discusses Hugo Gonzalez’s first game for the 2026 Summer League Celtics. Despite a poor shooting performance, the Spaniard nearly achieved a triple-double. With a lot of people excited about the emerging second-year player, where is he currently fitting in the depth chart?

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