Where Jayson Tatum Needs to Improve Before the Playoffs | Celtics Beat

Justin Turpin covers the Boston Celtics for WEEI. Turp joins the show to discuss the Celtics’ wins over the Thunder and Hawks, why Boston is equipped to beat the best teams in the NBA, and which East teams can knock the Celtics off the path to the Finals. X: @JustinmTurpin

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