Where Patriots have the upper hand over the Chargers | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down everything you need to know about the Patriots’ Wild Card matchup with the Chargers on Sunday night. Where the the Patriots have the advantage over LA? What should we expect from Justin Herbert?

Greg identifies key matchups on both sides of the ball and gives his score prediction.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:10 Will John Harbaugh be the next head coach of the Dolphins?

05:36 What’s the likelihood Thomas Brown leaves the Patriots?

08:49 Could Mike Vrabel poach any coaches from the Browns?

10:45 Patriots injury report

12:06 PrizePicks

13:25 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

13:53 How impressed is Greg with the Chargers?

18:16 Chargers offense vs Patriots defense

23:00 Justin Herbert’s playoff résumé + why he could be tough to stop

31:51 Key matchups: Chargers offense vs Patriots defense

36:28 Chargers defense vs Patriots offense

42:35 Key matchups: Chargers defense vs Patriots offense

46:05 Any concerns over how many playoff first-timers the Patriots have?

47:53 Greg’s game pick

52:21 Thanks for watching!

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!