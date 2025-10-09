Where the Patriots Can Hurt the Saints | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike brings in NewOrleans.football founder Nick Underhill to get a deeper understanding of this Saints team, and where they match up well (and poorly) against the 3-2 Patriots. Nick also shares his thoughts on the Saints possibly being sellers at the trade deadline, focusing on Alvin Kamara and WR Chris Olave.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:56 How Saints fell into an accidental rebuild
03:57 Assessing Kellen Moore
06:20 Where are the Saints at with Spencer Rattler?
10:49 Would the Saints be better against zone or man coverage?
13:50 Can the Saints’ interior handle the Patriots’ D-Line?
18:45 Is Kelvin Banks Jr. good?
22:02 Why are the Saints struggling against the run?
24:38 How has the Saints’ pass rush been?
29:49 Who will cover Stefon Diggs?
32:57 Will the Saints be sellers at the trade deadline?
43:16 Where the Saints can attack the Patriots
