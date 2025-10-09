Where the Patriots Can Hurt the Saints | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike brings in NewOrleans.football founder Nick Underhill to get a deeper understanding of this Saints team, and where they match up well (and poorly) against the 3-2 Patriots. Nick also shares his thoughts on the Saints possibly being sellers at the trade deadline, focusing on Alvin Kamara and WR Chris Olave.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:56 How Saints fell into an accidental rebuild

03:57 Assessing Kellen Moore

06:20 Where are the Saints at with Spencer Rattler?

10:49 Would the Saints be better against zone or man coverage?

13:50 Can the Saints’ interior handle the Patriots’ D-Line?

18:45 Is Kelvin Banks Jr. good?

22:02 Why are the Saints struggling against the run?

24:38 How has the Saints’ pass rush been?

29:49 Who will cover Stefon Diggs?

32:57 Will the Saints be sellers at the trade deadline?

43:16 Where the Saints can attack the Patriots

