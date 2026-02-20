Where the Patriots Must Improve in the Offseason | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by Dan Fetes of Buffalo Plus. The two discuss the Pats’ season and how that impacted the Bills. Then, they dive into the changes Buffalo has undergone since its playoff loss to Denver, from firing McDermott to hiring Joe Brady, and what role the GM, Brandon Beane, plays in all of this. Lastly, they wonder who is worse off – the Jets or the Dolphins.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

02:20 Dan on the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss, Mike Vrabel’s impact

06:07 Patriots’ plan for Will Campbell, his postseason struggles

12:38 Sean McDermott firing, and Brandon Beane stays

24:04 Joe Brady’s big task ahead

28:40 Bills offseason outlook

36:20 Who’s in a worse spot in the AFC East: the Jets or the Dolphins?

39:18 Thanks for watching!

