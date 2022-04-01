Where the Patriots Stand after the League Meetings

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s comments at NFL league meetings. They also discuss the signing of safety Jabrill Peppers & the retirement of Bruce Arians.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:35 Reaction to Robert Kraft’s comments at Owners Meetings

4:30 Did he put Belichick on the spot?

10:35 Has Bill earned benefit of the doubt w/ coaching staff?

13:10 Bill Belichick’s comments at NFL Coaches Breakfast

16:20 Pats can still improve this offseason + Bill’s coaching tree

26:00 Belichick’s promotion of Matt Groh

33:05 Bruce Arians retires; Is this Tom Brady’s doing?

39:05 What’s the craziest thing Greg heard at the league meetings

42:05 BSJ member question of the day: Does signing Jabrill Peppers affect getting a comp pick for JC Jackson?

43:20 Could Jabrill Peppers make a real difference in 2022?

47:00 Is Belichick making a chess piece defense?

