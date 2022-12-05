After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl this past February, former Giants, Browns, and Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to play football again.

The Super Bowl LVI champion, 3x Pro Bowler, and 2x All-Pro is currently in the middle of a free agency tour with three teams in mind – the Cowboys, the Bills, and the Giants. Dallas is currently the overwhelming favorite to land him according to BetOnline.ag:

Where Will Odell Beckham Jr. Sign?

Dallas Cowboys -375

Buffalo Bills +300

New York Giants +750

Here’s a look at each of his potential landing spots:

Dallas

The Cowboys are 9-3, in second place in the NFC East, and currently hold the first Wild Card spot in a talented NFC playoff picture. You’d think that they don’t really need any help in the receiver room coming off of a 54-19 stomping of the Colts on Sunday night football, but they could certainly use it.

Behind star CeeDee Lamb the Dallas WR room consists of just Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin. Though Gallup has had marginal success in his career – the room could use a jolt. They’re hoping to bring in Beckham to provide exactly that.

Buffalo

The only thing better than leading the NFC Wild Card race? Holding the #1 seed in the AFC. The Bills currently are first in the conference and hold the only playoff bye thanks to their win in New England on Thursday night and both the Chiefs and the Dolphins losing on Sunday.

Stefon Diggs is Josh Allen’s go-to guy for the Bills, but Beckham could surely provide a boost in front of Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. It would allow one of the league’s top QB’s a second option as they make their push back to the postseason and avenge last season’s divisional round loss in Kansas City.

Giants

A homecoming in New York is also reportedly on the table for Beckham. He spent his first five seasons with the Giants – where he went for 77+ catches, 1,000+ yards, and 6+ touchdowns in all but one season in which he was injured.

Daniel Jones could certainly use the weaponry, but I don’t believe the reunion is likely. Beckham wants to win another championship.

The Pick: He’ll probably end up in Dallas, but the value here is with Buffalo at +300. They’re in first place in the AFC and have the inside track to a Super Bowl appearance.

