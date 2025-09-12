Which Bruins Prospects Will Stand Out in Camp? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss the chances of Fraser Minten and Dans Locmelis making some noise at Bruins training camp, as well as initial storylines to follow during camp.

01:10 Remembering the lives of those lost on 9/11

01:46 Rookie camp is underway! Could Dans Ločmelis make the roster?

13:42 What’s Fraser Minten’s ceiling?

22:14 Bruins Training Camp begins next week

