Which Patriots UDFA Can Make Final Roster | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Emory Hunt, NFL draft expert and owner of Football Gameplan. Emory gives the guys a scouting report on the Patriots Undrafted WR Jimmy Kibble from Georgetown.

What are the Patriots getting in UDFA WR Jimmy Kibble?@FBallGameplan gives his scouting report: “His superpower is his explosiveness …He’s 6’1″, 200 pounds, 4.45 [40-yard dash], legit jets, and can help you out in the special teams area. So he’s a core special teamer but his… pic.twitter.com/BBpwlAug8O — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 8, 2026

“His superpower is his explosiveness … He’s 6’1″, 200 pounds, 4.45 [40-yard dash], legit jets, and can help you out in the special teams area. So he’s a core special teamer but his super power is to get deep and vertical down the field.”

Emory also explains why he thinks Kibble has an actual shot at making this Patriots roster.

Watch Full episode: https://youtu.be/BoCTiLwc480

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