Which Patriots Veterans Could be in Roster Danger | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles take a look at the Patriots current roster and take a look at potential veterans on the roster that could be in danger of either being cut or traded by the Patriots. They discuss the potential of 2 WRs being on the outs in Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas. Boutte has been a name involved in trade rumors this offseason and is entering a contract year and with the continuous rumors about A.J. Brown to New England Greg wouldn’t be surprised if they moved on from him. He also mentions how DeMario Douglas who is also in a contract year could be on the block and with young WRs Kyle Williams and if fan favorite from last training camp Efton Chism improves Douglas could also be on the outs. Greg also suggests that OG Mike Onwenu could be on the move especially after he missed the 1st week of Patriots offseason program. Greg did make a surprise suggestion in LB Christian Elliss being a name to watch as well.

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