Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Which rookies will shine brightest in 2024-25?

Bob, Jeff, and Gary break down this year's newest players
Jackson Tolliver

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay are back to discuss recent NBA news, and give an evaluation of the top rookies in the 2024 class. Who are the front runners for ROTY? Who could be a bust? The guys cover all that and more.

