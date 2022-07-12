Which Summer Celtics Should Make the Cut?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss which Summer C’s could make the roster. They also react to Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari being officially introduced as members of the Boston Celtics.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:50 Standout Players from Celtics Summer League Team

5:20 Celtics Introduce Malcolm Brogdon & Danilo Gallinari as Celtics

11:45 Matt Ryan gets emotional when talking journey to NBA

15:25 Who makes the team?

19:00 Lottery picks that have impressed in Vegas

24:00 Summer League means something