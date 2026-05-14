Which young players should get a shot with Boston next season? | Bruins Beat

In this episode of Bruins Beat, Conor and Ty discuss Charlie McAvoy’s suspension, the return of Lukas Reichel, the talent down in Providence, and Jamie Langenbrunner’s departure from the organization.
0:00 – Intro
2:07 – Charlie McAvoy Suspension
13:04 – PrizePicks
14:41 – Awaken180
15:48 – Lukas Reichel Re-Signed
22:50 – Who Is Ready to Make a Jump?
30:55 – Subscribe to CLNS
31:14 – Conference Finals Preview
46:10 – Wrapping Up!
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