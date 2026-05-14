Which young players should get a shot with Boston next season? | Bruins Beat

In this episode of Bruins Beat, Conor and Ty discuss Charlie McAvoy’s suspension, the return of Lukas Reichel, the talent down in Providence, and Jamie Langenbrunner’s departure from the organization.

0:00 – Intro

2:07 – Charlie McAvoy Suspension

13:04 – PrizePicks

14:41 – Awaken180

15:48 – Lukas Reichel Re-Signed

22:50 – Who Is Ready to Make a Jump?

30:55 – Subscribe to CLNS

31:14 – Conference Finals Preview

46:10 – Wrapping Up!

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