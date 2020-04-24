Kamala Harris Becomes Overwhelming Betting Favorite for Biden VP Pick

Gretchen Whitmer polarizing Cornoavirus response has made Kamala Harris the likely selection for Joe Biden's VP according to BetOnline.ag

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer was once a strong favorite to be Joe Biden’s pick as his running mate. However Whitmer went from the betting favorite to a distant long shot, as California Senator Kamala Harris has propelled to be the overwhelming favorite according to BetOnline.ag.

Harris is a -150 favorite. No one else comes close, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is +400. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is up at +450. Whitmer is a major underdog at +600.

Like many state governors, Whitmer issued standard quarantine measures back in the middle of March as the coronavirus broke out across America.

However, on April 9th, Whitmer revised the state’s stay-at-home order to include bans on visiting friends and relatives as well as traveling to vacation homes. Whitmer also closed off sections of certain essential business stores and banned the sales of certain items such as furniture and gardening supplies.

Whitmer’s polarizing stance has been met by harsh criticism from Republicans but her popularity among Democrats is high and has propelled Biden to a statwwide 8 point lead over President Trump according to a recent poll.

However the lead shrinks to 6 points in the crucial battleground state when Whitmer is Biden’s VP pick.

Bet on the 2020 US Presidential race at www.betonline.ag — Use Code CLNS50 for 50% cashback on first deposit

RELATED CONTENT: