Who are the greatest villains in Bruins history?

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss who the biggest villains in bruins history are, what the Bruins’ chances of landing the Devils’ no. 10 pick are, Matthew Poitras’ development, and much more!

0:00 – Intro

3:03 – Devils open to trading 10th pick for goalie

6:35 – Exploring potential trades for the number 10 pick

9:11 – Infusing high-end talent into the Bruins’ prospect pool

11:02 – PrizePicks

12:35 – Draft rankings discussed

17:00 – Trade possibilities and impact on team’s future

18:36 – Game Time

20:30 – Player expectations for upcoming season

25:27 – Bruins’ Villians

