Who Are the STANDOUTS from the Senior Bowl? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson break down their experience in Mobile, Alabama this week, as they traveled to the Senior Bowl practices. They discuss the top players from the event, and which guys fit on which teams. Plus, they highlight which position group is the strongest overall from the event.

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Overall Senior Bowl Thoughts

1:50 – Defensive Line Standouts

16:22 – Worth Trading Back?

18:40 – PrizePicks

19:53 – Quarterbacks Evaluation

28:10 – Running Backs Evaluation

30:47 – Wide Receivers Evaluation

36:33 – Gametime

37:43 – Tight Ends Evaluation

42:36 – Offensive Line Evaluation

47:40 – Linebackers Evaluation

49:48 – Cornerbacks Evaluation

55:30 – Ben McAdoo Retained

All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !