Who Are the STANDOUTS from the Senior Bowl? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson break down their experience in Mobile, Alabama this week, as they traveled to the Senior Bowl practices. They discuss the top players from the event, and which guys fit on which teams. Plus, they highlight which position group is the strongest overall from the event.
0:00 – Intro
1:00 – Overall Senior Bowl Thoughts
1:50 – Defensive Line Standouts
16:22 – Worth Trading Back?
18:40 – PrizePicks
19:53 – Quarterbacks Evaluation
28:10 – Running Backs Evaluation
30:47 – Wide Receivers Evaluation
36:33 – Gametime
37:43 – Tight Ends Evaluation
42:36 – Offensive Line Evaluation
47:40 – Linebackers Evaluation
49:48 – Cornerbacks Evaluation
55:30 – Ben McAdoo Retained
