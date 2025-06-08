Who Celtics Should Draft ft. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell brings in Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor for a rundown of how he approaches the draft process and who he thinks the Celtics should select with their No. 28 and No. 32 picks. KOC dives into a slew of prospects, including Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhauser, North Carolina’s Drake Powell, Colorado State’s Nique Clifford, and much more. Tune in for a deep dive into some of the prospective newest Celtics, with the NBA Draft just a few weeks away.
⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️
- 0:20 – Upcoming You Got Boston Podcasts
- 3:10 – Kevin O’Connor on how he started covering the NBA Draft
- 4:41 – How could Celtics approach draft?
- 5:55 – KOC’s WORST Draft Prediction
- 6:28 – KOC Pre-Draft on Jayson Tatum
- 8:30 – KOC on Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh
- 10:45 – Celtics targets at Pick No. 28 and No. 32
- 11:00 – Creighton Center Ryan Kalkbrenner
- 15:15 – Michigan Center Danny Wolf
- 17:10 – Georgetown Forward Thomas Sorber
- 19:41 – What could Boston do? Do they know?
- 22:54 – Penn St. Forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser
- 26:05 – France Center Joan Beringer
- 27:24 – KOC would take Sorber if he falls
- 27:46 – North Carolina Guard Drake Powell
- 29:55 – Colorado State Guard Nique Clifford
- 30:21 – St. Joseph Forward Rasheer Fleming
- 31:30 – Spain Guard Hugo Gonzalez
- 32:50 – France’s Forward Noah Penda
- 34:00 – How KOC approaches the draft process
