Who Celtics Should Draft ft. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Jan 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Thomas Sorber (35) reacts to a call during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell brings in Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor for a rundown of how he approaches the draft process and who he thinks the Celtics should select with their No. 28 and No. 32 picks. KOC dives into a slew of prospects, including Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhauser, North Carolina’s Drake Powell, Colorado State’s Nique Clifford, and much more. Tune in for a deep dive into some of the prospective newest Celtics, with the NBA Draft just a few weeks away.

⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️

  • 0:20 – Upcoming You Got Boston Podcasts
  • 3:10 – Kevin O’Connor on how he started covering the NBA Draft
  • 4:41 – How could Celtics approach draft?
  • 5:55 – KOC’s WORST Draft Prediction
  • 6:28 – KOC Pre-Draft on Jayson Tatum
  • 8:30 – KOC on Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh
  • 10:45 – Celtics targets at Pick No. 28 and No. 32
  • 11:00 – Creighton Center Ryan Kalkbrenner
  • 15:15 – Michigan Center Danny Wolf
  • 17:10 – Georgetown Forward Thomas Sorber
  • 19:41 – What could Boston do? Do they know?
  • 21:47 – Run Your Game on PrizePicks!
  • 22:54 – Penn St. Forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser
  • 26:05 – France Center Joan Beringer
  • 27:24 – KOC would take Sorber if he falls
  • 27:46 – North Carolina Guard Drake Powell
  • 29:55 – Colorado State Guard Nique Clifford
  • 30:21 – St. Joseph Forward Rasheer Fleming
  • 31:30 – Spain Guard Hugo Gonzalez
  • 32:50 – France’s Forward Noah Penda
  • 34:00 – How KOC approaches the draft process

