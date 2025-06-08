Who Celtics Should Draft ft. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell brings in Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor for a rundown of how he approaches the draft process and who he thinks the Celtics should select with their No. 28 and No. 32 picks. KOC dives into a slew of prospects, including Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhauser, North Carolina’s Drake Powell, Colorado State’s Nique Clifford, and much more. Tune in for a deep dive into some of the prospective newest Celtics, with the NBA Draft just a few weeks away.

⏰️ 0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰️

0:20 – Upcoming You Got Boston Podcasts

3:10 – Kevin O’Connor on how he started covering the NBA Draft

4:41 – How could Celtics approach draft?

5:55 – KOC’s WORST Draft Prediction

6:28 – KOC Pre-Draft on Jayson Tatum

8:30 – KOC on Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh

10:45 – Celtics targets at Pick No. 28 and No. 32

11:00 – Creighton Center Ryan Kalkbrenner

15:15 – Michigan Center Danny Wolf

17:10 – Georgetown Forward Thomas Sorber

19:41 – What could Boston do? Do they know?

21:47 – Run Your Game on PrizePicks!

22:54 – Penn St. Forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser

26:05 – France Center Joan Beringer

27:24 – KOC would take Sorber if he falls

27:46 – North Carolina Guard Drake Powell

29:55 – Colorado State Guard Nique Clifford

30:21 – St. Joseph Forward Rasheer Fleming

31:30 – Spain Guard Hugo Gonzalez

32:50 – France’s Forward Noah Penda

34:00 – How KOC approaches the draft process

