Who Do Bruins Target with Dylan Larkin & Robert Thomas Off the Board? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan react to Dylan Larkin not including the Bruins in his three teams and Robert Thomas not being moved this offseason. The guys also break down what options the Bruins should look at next.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:49 – Report: Robert Thomas not being moved this offseason

4:23 – Report: Dylan Larkin willing to accept trade to Wild, Panthers or Knights

14:42 – Prizepicks

16:45 – Who should Bruins target this offseason now?

37:36 – Wrapping up!

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