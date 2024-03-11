Who Gets Blame For Celtics’ Late-Game Execution?

Steve Bulpett is a Senior NBA Columnist for Heavy Sports. Steve joins the show to dissect the Celtics late-game issues, why Tatum could be Boston’s greatest Celtic, and the goals for the C’s down the stretch.

Twitter: @SteveBHoop

