Who Gets the Blame for the Celtics Recent Struggles?

On episode 107 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics recent struggles. Boston has now lost back to back games to the Orlando Magic and have lost 4 out of their last 5 games.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:57 Should we be concerned about the Celtics?

3:30 Celtics lose back to back games vs Magic

5:52 Gary on what he heard from Celtics practice today

8:00 How will Joe Mazzulla get the Celtics back on track?

12:28 Robert Williams back in the lineup

12:55 How can Jayson Tatum lead Celtics past this slump?

14:30 Jaylen’s traveling issues

19:21 Bench Struggles (White and Hauser)

24:33 Christmas Day Game vs Bucks

27:00 Pacers + T-Wolves Preview

31:20 Blame pie for Boston’s slump?

37:35 Opinion on load management

41:00 Who is the BEST team in the NBA?

45:20 Who is your MVP?

49:13 Are the Nets and Knicks back?

