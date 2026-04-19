Who has the advantage in the Bruins/Sabres playoff series?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest The Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon preview the B’s/Sabres playoff series and where the Bruins are going to have the advantage.

0:00 – Intro

2:30 – Thoughts on the Bruins Regular Season

12:00 – Biggest Surprises of the Season

18:36 – Awaken180

19:40 – PrizePicks

21:51 – Bruins vs Sabres Preview

34:00 – Expectations For Young Guys

40:55 – Answering Your Questions!

49:00 – Wrapping Up!

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