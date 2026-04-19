Who has the advantage in the Bruins/Sabres playoff series?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest The Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon preview the B’s/Sabres playoff series and where the Bruins are going to have the advantage.
0:00 – Intro
2:30 – Thoughts on the Bruins Regular Season
12:00 – Biggest Surprises of the Season
18:36 – Awaken180
19:40 – PrizePicks
21:51 – Bruins vs Sabres Preview
34:00 – Expectations For Young Guys
40:55 – Answering Your Questions!
49:00 – Wrapping Up!
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