Who Has the Most No. 1 Center Potential: Hagens, Minten or Letourneau? | LIVE Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss recent performances from Bruins’ prospects James Hagens and Dean Letourneau, as well as Fraser Minten’s season. They debate who is best suited to become the Bruins’ no. 1 center in the future and answer your questions!

0:00 – Happy Birthday Evan!

4:50 – Who Has Most No. 1 Center Potential: Hagens, Minten or Letourneau?

20:42 – Evan & Conor answer your questions

21:23 – Future of Fabian Lysell with Bruins?

24:25 – What Right Shot Defenders will Bruins Target?

29:07 – Should Bruins go after Quinn Hughes?

35:55 – Olympics Talk

40:49 – Do Bruins trade Viktor Arvidsson?

44:41 – James Hagens and Phil Kessel

45:18 – Wrapping up

