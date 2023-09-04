Who’s the Greatest International Player in History?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob and Gary discuss the FIBA World cup, the growth of international basketball, and who they believe to be the greatest international player of all time!

0:00 Intro

0:31 The growth of international basketball

7:11 FanDuel Sportsbook

8:11 Arvydas and Domantas Sabonis

10:01 Who is the greatest international player of all time?

12:41 Stories about Dirk Nowitzki

13:43 Was Dirk a better player than Larry Bird?

16:52 Outro

