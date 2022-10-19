Who is Poised to Come Out on Top in Crowded World Series Race?

Now that the NLCS is under way and the ALCS is ready to start, let’s take a look at how to bet the MLB playoffs the rest of the way.
NLCS Betting Odds
NLCS Series Correct Score
Phillies 4-1 +350
Phillies 4-2 +375
Padres 4-3 +400
Phillies 4-3 +550
Padres 4-2 +600
Phillies 4-0 +600
Padres 4-1 +1200
The Pick: I have a futures on the Padress at +1800 to win the World Series, but the Phillies are killing it right now. I think they win this series 4-2 (+375).
NLCS Series Handicap
Padres +1.5 Games -125
Phillies -1.5 Games -105
The Pick: In saying so, take the Phillies by two games here at (-105).
NLCS Series Correct Score
Over 5.5 Games -200
Under 5.5 Games +160
The Pick: OVER 5.5 games (-200) seems obvious here. These teams are close in skill. I wouldn’t lay the -200, but don’t take the under. This will be a tight series.
ALCS Betting Odds
ALCS Series Correct Score
Astros 4-2 +300
Astros 4-3 +400
Astros 4-1 +450
Yankees 4-3 +600
Yankees 4-2 +700
Astros 4-0 +750
Yankees 4-1 +900
Yankees 4-0 +1800
The Pick: This series is going to go the distance, and theres something about the Yankees that makes me feel like they’re going to upset the Astros. Houston is a quality squad with championship pedigree, but I think New York wins in a heavyweight fight. Take the Yankees 4-3 (+600).
ALCS Series Handicap
Yankees +1.5 Games -125
Astros -1.5 Games -105
The Pick: Yankees +1.5 Games (-125) is the play here. It’s going to be a close series.
ALCS Series Correct Score
Over 5.5 Games -175
Under 5.5 Games +145
The Pick: Like I said, close series! Laying -175 is better than laying -200 in the NLCS. I think this one’s worth the juice.
Odds to Win 2022 World Series
Houston Astros +150
Philadelphia Phillies +250
New York Yankees +300
San Diego Padres +500
The Pick: The Phillies (+250) are an incredibly exciting team to follow with guys like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper leading the charge. They have all the momentum right now, and they’re who I’m rooting for the rest of the way. Phillies (+250) over Yankees is my pick.
