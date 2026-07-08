Who is Under More Pressure this Season Mike Vrabel or Drake Maye? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Andy Hart for the first of a two-episode podcast on important questions facing the Patriots, whether they know it or not. The two start off with who faces more pressure – Drake Maye or Mike Vrabel. Later, they talk about the player they see making a leap this upcoming season.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:15 – Who has the most pressure Drake Maye or Mike Vrabel?

4:20 – Why Mike Vrabel is under most pressure this year

12:45 – Why Drake Maye is under most pressure this year

14:40 – Back to why it’s Vrabel

17:24 – Prizepicks

18:26 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots?

20:11 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots? Elijah Ponder

26:19 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots? Craig Woodson

30:00 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots? Will Campbell

31:27 – Is Will Campbell under most pressure this season?

33:39 – Wrapping up!

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