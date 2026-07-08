Who is Under More Pressure this Season Mike Vrabel or Drake Maye? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Andy Hart for the first of a two-episode podcast on important questions facing the Patriots, whether they know it or not. The two start off with who faces more pressure – Drake Maye or Mike Vrabel. Later, they talk about the player they see making a leap this upcoming season.
0:00 – Welcome in
2:15 – Who has the most pressure Drake Maye or Mike Vrabel?
4:20 – Why Mike Vrabel is under most pressure this year
12:45 – Why Drake Maye is under most pressure this year
14:40 – Back to why it’s Vrabel
17:24 – Prizepicks
18:26 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots?
20:11 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots? Elijah Ponder
26:19 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots? Craig Woodson
30:00 – Who makes leap this year for Patriots? Will Campbell
31:27 – Is Will Campbell under most pressure this season?
33:39 – Wrapping up!
All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!