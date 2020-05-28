Who is Val Demings? Inside Joe Biden’s Potential VP Dark Horse

Joe Biden will pick a female to be his running mate. One name to familiarize oneself with is Val Demings

Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar may be the odds on favorite to be Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential nominee, however, there’s a name to keep an eye on in the coming weeks: Val Demings

Who?

Good question.

There’s a few names that have been gaining some serious momentum over the last few days, and one of them is the Florida congresswoman.

Demings is a retired law enforcement officer – the former police chief who in her second term in Congress. She was tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be an impeachment manager. And she’s African-American. And a woman.

Of note are her betting odds. According to BetOnline.ag, she now sits at +1200 to be Biden’s running mate. That’s a rapid increase from just this past week when her odds were +2000 to be on the Democratic ticket.

Dark horse candidacy confirmed.

Demmings yesterday on Morning Joe stated her case:

“If asked, I would be honored to serve alongside Joe Biden and do everything in my power to get this country back on track. At the very least, we ought to be able to have a leader that we can trust. We don’t have that right now.”

Following her ascension to Congress in 2016, Demings has also served on the key Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Her husband, Jerry Demings, also a former law enforcement officer, is the mayor of Orange County, FL.

Bet on the 2020 US Presidential Race at www.betonline.ag and use Code CLNS50 for 50% cashback upon first deposit