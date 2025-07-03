Who Makes D-Line Cut? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots’ D-Line depth chart, including who will stay and who could be on the move this summer.

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

0:35 Overall thoughts on defensive end talent

3:03 Anfernee Jennings

7:29 Bradyn Swinson & K’Lavon Chaisson

8:38 Khyiris Tonga

10:14 Jahvaree Ritzie

11:44 Jaquelin Roy

14:38 Worried about linebacker?

17:42 McDaniels coaching qualities

20:44 Caedan Wallace

24:20 What’s wrong with the 2024 draft class?

29:23 Any unrepeatable assumptions from last year’s W/L prediction?

34:22 Mack Hollins situation

36:59 Why is Wolf still here? Did everyone deserve their contract extensions?

