Who Makes D-Line Cut? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots’ D-Line depth chart, including who will stay and who could be on the move this summer.
0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:35 Overall thoughts on defensive end talent
3:03 Anfernee Jennings
7:29 Bradyn Swinson & K’Lavon Chaisson
8:38 Khyiris Tonga
10:14 Jahvaree Ritzie
11:44 Jaquelin Roy
12:52 PrizePicks
13:53 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!
14:38 Worried about linebacker?
17:42 McDaniels coaching qualities
20:44 Caedan Wallace
24:20 What’s wrong with the 2024 draft class?
29:23 Any unrepeatable assumptions from last year’s W/L prediction?
34:22 Mack Hollins situation
36:59 Why is Wolf still here? Did everyone deserve their contract extensions?
41:58 Thanks for watching!
Patriots Content is brought to you by…. 💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!