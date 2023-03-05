    Subscribe
    A List Podcast

    Who Needs #1 Seed More: Celtics or Bucks?

    Updated:1 Min Read

    On episode 117 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss if the Boston Celtics need the No. 1 seed more than the Milwaukee Bucks. Also the latest with the Nets and the Ja Morant situation.

    The A List Podcast with Sherrod , Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

