Who Needs the Win More: Celtics or Warriors?

On episode 111 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis react to Jayson Tatum’s 51-point game vs the Hornets and preview Boston’s upcoming showdown with the Warriors in Boston.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Former Celtics coach and player Chris Ford dies at 74

4:55 Celtics on 7 game win streak

6:30 Malcolm Brogdon emerging as No. 3 option

15:41 Is a Jakob Poetl trade realistic?

21:50 Who else could the Celtics acquire?

27:55 Previewing Celtics Finals rematch vs Warriors

41:08 Around the A List

