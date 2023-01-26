Who Should Get the Biggest Slice of Blame Pie for Celtics Recent Slide?

On episode 112 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss who deserves the biggest slice of blame pie after the Boston’s recent slide. After dropping two games in Florida, the A List crew breaks down what went wrong for the Celtics against the Magic and Heat.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Who gets the biggest slice of blame pie for Boston’s recent slide?

1:47 Gary’s concern with Mazzulla’s timeouts/late lineups

6:50 Rob vs Bam

10:10 Is Tatum or Mazzulla to blame for Miami loss?

18:12 Celtics injury bug

25:23 C’s vs Knicks Preview

31:35 Around the A List (Sherrod’s convo with Serena Williams)

