Who Should the Bruins Chase this Offseason? | Pucks with Haggs

On this episode, Joe is joined by Kevin Paul Dupont and Mick Colageo to discuss the latest offseason storylines surrounding the Bruins and around the NHL. They react to the Stanley Cup Final and the ongoing coaching saga in Edmonton. Then the guys give thoughts on rumored trade targets for the Bruins this offseason. After the break, Joe and Mick answer mailbag questions on David Pastrnak, the Matt McIlvane hire, and more offseason targets.

00:00 Intro

01:42 Thoughts on the Stanley Cup Final

10:29 Offseason targets

21:55 Oilers saga

25:48 PrizePicks

27:13 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

27:52 More on the Oilers’ coaching search

30:35 Trade ideas

35:53 Will/should Pastrnak be a Bruin for life?

43:22 Initial reaction to Edmonton considering Babcock

48:03 Happy with Matt McIlvane hire?

50:49 Thoughts on Attilio Biasca

53:56 Could the Bruins go after Mathew Barzal?

57:09 Would Darnell Nurse be a good fit?

59:57 Thanks for watching!

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