Who Should the Bruins Draft at No. 23? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty answer all of your burning Bruins questions in our latest mailbag episode. They discuss who the Bruins should draft with their first-round pick. Should the Bruins consider trading up or down in this draft? Who could be available at no. 23? Conor and Ty break it all down and also hit on potential trade targets and other offseason talking points on this mailbag episode of Poke the Bear.

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