Who Should the Patriots Target in the Offseason? | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

Mike is joined by the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan to talk about the Patriots’ primary needs in free agency and what the team should do to make sure they get their primary targets. If that fails, then what? The guys discuss backup plans at a couple of positions. They cap the show by adopting Callahan’s “dad pod” for the All 32.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:39 Patriots release Stefon Diggs. Was it the right move? Who should replace him?

13:08 What should the Patriots do if they can’t land Alec Pierce or AJ Brown?

14:47 PrizePicks!

16:38 Should the Patriots trade for Maxx Crosby?

23:20 What will it take for the Patriots to extend Christian Gonzalez?

29:35 Dad pod

