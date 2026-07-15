Who Takes Biggest Leap This Season for the Patriots?

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast Mike Giardi is joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Andy Hart. The guys discuss who makes the leap this year for the Patriots. The guys mention the potential chance for EDGE Rusher Elijah Ponder to be one of those candidates along with Safety Craig Woodson who made an impact last season as another candidate. They also mentioned OT Will Campbell who if he can make the leap this year Patriots could be even better thanks to his potential improvement.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/Zi3YqfssVQY

All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!