Who is to Blame For Patriots Offensive Struggles?

After being embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots laid a goose egg against the New Orleans Saints in another brutal loss, falling 34-0 at home. Although slightly better than the game against Dallas, Mac Jones still looked rough with multiple turnovers and getting yanked late in the game once again.

Who’s to blame for the Patriots offensive struggles? CLNS Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles weighs in.

