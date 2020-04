Nick, Marv and Mike get into the Patriots draft. Who was their best take?

Bill Belichick pulled off perhaps the most Bill Belichick move of the decade. He took the Patriots first-round draft pick, traded it away, and then proceeded to select Kyle Dugger, a Division II safety from Lenoir–Rhyne with his only second-round pick.

While draft analysts are split on the decision, Patriots fans are in an uproar. In terms of the rest of the weekend, New England filled two key positions: tight end and linebacker.