Who Will be Most at Fault if Jaylen Brown Trade Fails | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the Celtics press conference that was had this week featuring the Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and Lead Owner and Governor Bill Chisholm. Sherrod and Gary react to their comments and breakdown what to make of their comments this week. They also discuss Jayson Tatum’s comments this week about no longer playing with Jaylen Brown anymore and look at the relationship between the former duo. The guys wrap things up taking a look at who will be most to blame if this Jaylen Brown trade doesn’t work for the Celtics as well as discuss if any more moves could be coming from the Celtics this offseason.

0:00 – Welcome in!

2:05 – Feelings on Jaylen Brown trade after press conference

11:05 – What comes to mind when I heard Jayson Tatum talking about not playing with Jaylen Brown anymore

21:39 – Subscribe to the podcast

21:58 – Prizepicks

23:20 – Who will be most to blame if Jaylen Brown trade doesn’t workout

32:37 – Any other moves coming for the Celtics?

37:42 – Wrapping up!

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