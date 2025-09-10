Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Hall of Fame weekend, former Celtics to consider next for the Hall of Fame, and expectations for now-former Celtics impacting winning with their new teams.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

0:00 Intro

1:15 Who was a bigger nemesis in Boston: Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard?

18:49 Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles featured in Basketball Hall of Fame Class of ‘25

23:54 Which Celtics should be up next for induction into the Hall of Fame?

30:32 PrizePicks

31:35 Gametime

33:49 Which Celtic from last season will have the biggest impact on their new team?

