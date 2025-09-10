Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Hall of Fame weekend, former Celtics to consider next for the Hall of Fame, and expectations for now-former Celtics impacting winning with their new teams.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:00 Intro
1:15 Who was a bigger nemesis in Boston: Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard?
18:49 Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles featured in Basketball Hall of Fame Class of ‘25
23:54 Which Celtics should be up next for induction into the Hall of Fame?
30:15 Subscribe to CLNS on YouTube!
30:32 PrizePicks
31:35 Gametime
33:49 Which Celtic from last season will have the biggest impact on their new team?
38:16 Thanks for watching!
The Big 3 NBA Podcast is Powered by
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!