Who Will be the Next Celtics Hall of Famer? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss Hall of Fame weekend, former Celtics to consider next for the Hall of Fame, and expectations for now-former Celtics impacting winning with their new teams.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
0:00 Intro
1:15 Who was a bigger nemesis in Boston: Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard?
18:49 Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles featured in Basketball Hall of Fame Class of ‘25
23:54 Which Celtics should be up next for induction into the Hall of Fame?
33:49 Which Celtic from last season will have the biggest impact on their new team?
