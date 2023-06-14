Who Will Bruins Choose to Keep in Free Agency?

With the Bruins facing some tough choices and a salary cap crunch to deal with, the organization will need to decide on which big name free agent to keep out of their trade acquisitions. The two biggest questions are Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov, who both were a big part of the Bruins success and served the team well after the deadline. But the harsh reality is Boston realistically can only keep one.

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe wrote about the potential paths that the Bruins could pursue with their free agents, with a sign-and-trade being an option to give the players the most money and years possible while also giving the Bruins a chance to recoup some picks in return.

Will Don Sweeney choose Bertuzzi over Orlov? Could the team find a trade partner to take on Orlov in a sign and trade?

In this segment of Bruins Beat, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss.

